Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS MNARF opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
