Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYJBF opened at $56.80 on Thursday. Cargotec has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

