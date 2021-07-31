Morgan Stanley Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $202.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.05.

LPLA opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.67. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 40.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

