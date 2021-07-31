Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Yum China were worth $66,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $62.19 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

