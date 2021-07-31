Morgan Stanley Has $65.34 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of East West Bancorp worth $65,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.15 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,447 shares of company stock worth $339,262. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

