Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Up 139.6% in July

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 139.6% from the June 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MSD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.54. 30,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,554. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.