Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $68,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,400,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,473.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,375.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $900.22 and a 1 year high of $1,519.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.