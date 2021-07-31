Morgan Stanley Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $56.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group raised Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $47.03 on Friday. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Olin will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

