Morgan Stanley Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $118.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HLT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $136.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

