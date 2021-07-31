Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $415.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $406.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

NYSE:MCO opened at $376.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $384.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.71.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Moody’s by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after buying an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

