Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Shares of MCO opened at $376.00 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $384.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.71.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Moody’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,644,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,227,000 after purchasing an additional 146,398 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

