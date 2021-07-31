Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.89.

Shares of MPWR opened at $449.26 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $450.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

