MONK (MONK) Price Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. MONK has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $2,365.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MONK has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,933,015 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

