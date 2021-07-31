Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.32). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 254 ($3.32), with a volume of 2,501,554 shares traded.

MONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.12%.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.