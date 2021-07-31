Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MONRY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moncler has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MONRY stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78. Moncler has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $71.30.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

