Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MONRY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moncler has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MONRY stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78. Moncler has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $71.30.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

