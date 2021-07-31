Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $63.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.