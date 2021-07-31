Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.78 billion.

MOH traded up $17.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.01. The stock had a trading volume of 480,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,595. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.12.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.66.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

