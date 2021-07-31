Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $315.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as high as $269.84 and last traded at $269.84. 11,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 318,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.21.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.66.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.12.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.