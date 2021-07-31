Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Update

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the June 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,137,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,994. Mogo has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $395.85 million, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOGO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

