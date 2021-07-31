MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Gap Down to $160.10

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $160.10, but opened at $155.50. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $151.17, with a volume of 3,913 shares trading hands.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.22.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

