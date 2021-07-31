MKM Partners Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $132.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.12.

SBUX stock opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 144.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

