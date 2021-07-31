Mizuho Increases Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $33.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.23. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,040 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,609 shares of company stock valued at $11,050,156. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $37,688,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 43.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after buying an additional 911,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 64.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after buying an additional 838,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

