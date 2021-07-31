Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

