Mizuho Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $370.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $310.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock traded up $58.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.12. 6,133,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,053. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.91. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $349.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.11, a P/E/G ratio of 333.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,040,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,521,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.