MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0687 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

MiX Telematics has raised its dividend by 165.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE MIXT opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.87.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiX Telematics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 3,529.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of MiX Telematics worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

