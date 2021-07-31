Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,800,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 622.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 189,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 272,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $160.06 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.68 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.36.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.64.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

