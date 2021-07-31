Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) CEO Graham James Chynoweth Acquires 200,000 Shares

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) CEO Graham James Chynoweth purchased 200,000 shares of Minim stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MINM opened at $2.50 on Friday. Minim, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Minim had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

