MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the June 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Capps purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 104,546 shares of company stock worth $207,062. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MIND Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 238,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MIND Technology by 25.8% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in MIND Technology by 58.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 37.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,258. The company has a market cap of $27.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.03. MIND Technology has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

