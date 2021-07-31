Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Down 2.3%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.03. 2,471,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

