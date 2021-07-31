Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.35, but opened at $40.22. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%.
TIGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.83.
About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.