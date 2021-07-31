Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.35, but opened at $40.22. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

TIGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 966,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 132,352 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 111.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 243,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.83.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.