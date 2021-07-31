Millennium Management LLC Takes $10.23 Million Position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,434,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33. CarLotz, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

