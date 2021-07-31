Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,100,000 TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBSAU. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $985,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,448,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,478,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TBSAU opened at $9.88 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94.

