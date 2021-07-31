Millennium Management LLC Purchases 126,422 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 983,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,422 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after buying an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $10,925,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $10,889,000.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $13.27 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

