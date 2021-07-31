Millennium Management LLC Invests $10.70 Million in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,700,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $12,437,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $10,380,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $10,000,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,476,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,000,000.

NASDAQ:TCACU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

