Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 404,995 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 313,574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after buying an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,681,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after buying an additional 252,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155,907 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

INN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $956.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.42. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

