Millennium Management LLC Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 145.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,788,000 after acquiring an additional 676,172 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,524,000 after acquiring an additional 486,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 386.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 137,687 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLDX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of CLDX opened at $43.75 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.91.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

