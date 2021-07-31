Millennium Management LLC Buys 522,280 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 334.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,280 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of MUR stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.81.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.