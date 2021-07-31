Millennium Management LLC Boosts Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Everest Re Group worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

RE opened at $252.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.02 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.97.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

