Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of Milestone Scientific worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

MLSS stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.18 million, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Scientific Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

