Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after buying an additional 236,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after buying an additional 79,177 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $11,127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 31,839 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.