Microsoft’s (MSFT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

