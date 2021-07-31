Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 45,779 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $103,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.48.

MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $290.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.