Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.58 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

