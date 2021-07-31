Michonne R. Ascuaga Buys 838 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Michonne R. Ascuaga purchased 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,673.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLBC opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.19. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $162.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 257,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

