Michael Skipworth Sells 10,665 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Skipworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00.

WING stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.24. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

