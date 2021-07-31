MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

