Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) PT Raised to $1,500.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD traded down $37.99 on Friday, reaching $1,473.71. The stock had a trading volume of 139,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,375.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $900.22 and a 1 year high of $1,519.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 238.39% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 31.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.