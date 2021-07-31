Methanex (TSE:MX) Given New C$68.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective raised by TD Securities to C$68.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.38.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$42.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$24.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.23.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.6500006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is -11.01%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.