Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.46.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 196.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,983 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 78.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

