Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues Earnings Results

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

